Brendan Fraser Is Closer With His Kids Than Ever After Playing Charlie In The Whale

Brendan Fraser is experiencing a certain degree of renaissance these days. Some might argue that he never really left the entertainment world on account of his performances in movies like "The Mummy," nor has he ever stopped working, as IMDb notes that he appeared in several episodes of the criminally underrated "Doom Patrol." Perhaps it is simply the right time for Fraser to be rightly recognized as truly skilled. It appears as if the beloved actor is finally earning his well-deserved accolades for his role in "The Whale," including an Oscar nomination.

In "The Whale," Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive and obese teacher who has become estranged from his family. Charlie manages his job by teaching remotely, though he is ashamed to turn on his webcam to let his students see what he looks like. Charlie's only real friend is his nurse, Liz (Hong Chau), though he is often visited by a missionary named Thomas (Ty Simpkins). Depressed and lonely, Charlie offers his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink) all of his money to come and visit, and Charlie tries desperately to make some sense out of his life. "The Whale" definitely knows how to play on audiences' heartstrings, and Fraser approaches the role with his trademark warmth.

Aside from the recent buzz around his performance, it seems as if "The Whale" has also brought Fraser closer with his own children.