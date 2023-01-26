The Recruit Gets A Season 2 Order At Netflix

"The Recruit" did well when it was initially released back in December. The show shot up Netflix rankings of Top 10 TV series to the number one spot, only being dethroned after a week by the juggernaut that is "Emily in Paris" (via Forbes). "The Recruit" was no doubt helped by the inclusion of current rising star Noah Centineo, who's no stranger to the streamer, seeing how he's a regular fixture in Netflix rom-coms like "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "The Perfect Date."

He'll stick around the streamer a little while longer with "The Recruit" Season 2. In a statement to Tudum, Centineo reflected, "I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we're thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season." The show's creator, Alexi Hawley, was also ecstatic about the news and told Tudum, "Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to 11 in Season 2."

No other details are currently out regarding "The Recruit" Season 2. Most Netflix seasons tend to release roughly a year between each other, so expect more "Recruit" in late 2023 or early 2024.