Garrett Morris Details The Time His Sketch Idea Was Stolen On SNL

Garrett Morris was a guest on "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade," where he detailed the time one of his ideas for "SNL" was stolen. According to Morris, he got hired by "SNL" creator and producer Lorne Michaels after showing him a play that he wrote. He explained that transitioning from playwriting to penning quick sketches was difficult, but he eventually came up with a good idea that impressed director, Tom Schiller.

Unfortunately, though, Schiller made the mistake of showing it to the wrong person. As Morris recalled, "Schiller goes over to the studio and tells it to another guy, whose name I will not call. That guy then writes it down as his idea. When I come over, it's written down and he's not even giving me credit for even contributing!" According to Morris, the idea was eventually turned into a sketch called "White Guilt Relief Fund."

Garrett then recalled his plan to confront the thief, even if it meant a physical confrontation. However, Morris' talents hadn't escaped the show's higher-ups, and he was offered a job the same day he planned on potentially causing a scene. It was a moment of divine intervention for the actor. "Look, I'm a Buddhist so I don't believe in this or any person or God, but somebody really was in the works who stopped that because I was going to make a serious, serious mistake," he added.