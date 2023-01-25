The Winchesters Fans Are Buzzing Over The Chevy Impala In Episode 8

While the big reveal in "The Winchesters" raises plenty of questions regarding how and why Dean is in the 1970s, fans immediately shifted gears to his legendary Chevy Impala. On Reddit, Dean and his Impala left u/blake_wml searching for answers. The wrote: "Biggest question is how does Dean have the Impala in 1972?" The same user then added: "This photo is from early in the show, but in the main Supernatural timeline, Sam is also in this photo. What's going on? Alternate universe without Sam?"

The reactions were equally as chaotic over on Twitter. The reveal left @kunerksterphoto screaming, "Wait, he was in the Impala?!?!" Another fan said in the replies that Dean was indeed in his classic car. @lotusfalling suggested that it could be an older model of the Chevy Impala, noting that the manufacturer began producing the model that Dean used in 1967. Therefore, it's possible he found another one after traveling to the past.

@AliciaRenee93 was among the most confused fans, tweeting a bunch of questions at once: "How did he get there to give him the letter? How was he in the impala? How did he just vanish right after? Why am I feral rn?" On another note, @castielstruth had an interesting theory regarding Dean and the Impala's return, saying, "[I] am currently cashing my ticket and buying into the theory that Dean was the first owner of the Impala, and he's the one who left it in that lot in Lawrence for his future self to convince his dad to buy." One thing's for sure — they're all going to keep tuning in as they wait for the truth behind this huge reveal.