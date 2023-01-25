Gerard Butler Accidentally Put Hilary Swank In The Hospital While Filming P.S. I Love You

Ah, love. One of the greatest emotions human beings can experience. When an individual is in love, little words and gestures can make a world of difference. These small moments often paint a relationship in vibrant colors of memory. Of course, when one is truly in love, it is always a struggle to be away or removed from the target of their affection, and this becomes even more tragic when lovers are separated by the icy embrace of death. The well-loved film "P.S. I Love You" shows just how much of a struggle getting over the loss of a loved one can be, but at least there is often times a light at the end of the tunnel...and sometimes that tunnel is in Ireland.

2007's "P.S. I Love You" starts off with a beautiful relationship between Gerry (Gerard Butler) and Holly (Hilary Swank). Unfortunately, Gerry suffers from a brain tumor and dies tragically, which absolutely devastates Holly. Luckily, Gerry had the gift of foresight, and he had a series of notes and reminders made for Holly that are delivered on specific days and filled with suggestions. These notes are signed with the movie's title, and they all implore Holly to live her life and not be filled with grief or obsessed with the past. However, it seems as if the production of the film had at least one accident. During a recent talk-show appearance, Butler shared an anecdote about an unfortunate mishap on set that saw him send Swank to the hospital.