Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Recalls A Strange Fan Interaction During A Marathon

It seems to be a relatively common occurrence for the stars of popular TV shows to get compliments from fans who recognize them in public, but Brianne Howey didn't expect such a thing to happen in the middle of a marathon. However, that's exactly what happened to the actress while she was on a honeymoon with her husband in Berlin.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Howey told Jimmy Fallon about the bizarre fan interaction. "There happened to be a marathon going by our hotel," the "Ginny & Georgia" star recounted. "So my husband and I are standing, watching the marathon, and this very kind grown man runs out of the marathon and approaches us and tells me how much he loves the show." While meeting a fan who was in the middle of running a marathon may have been surprising enough, Howey was also amused by a self-aware remark the man said. "He says, 'I know I'm not your demographic, but I love the show,'" she recalled, prompting laughs among the audience.

"Ginny & Georgia's" popularity has only continued to mount since the ending of Season 2, and it's likely that this fan interaction won't be the last time someone recognizes Howey for her work on the show. However, it was certainly surprising enough to stick with the actress for the foreseeable future.