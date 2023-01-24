Here's Where You Can Watch M3GAN At Home

For a good while now, "M3GAN" has been the dominant (and only) dancing, murderous robot doll in the conversation. The movie that could've been a meme-worthy bomb has become a box office hit, and by now, the titular character has made it clear that her place at the horror icon table is richly deserved. Even many of the biggest unanswered questions in "M3GAN" seem less like plot holes and more like handy ways to set up a sequel.

There's no single movie on Earth that's everybody's jam, though, so there must exist a segment of the population that refuses to be initiated in the cult of "M3GAN," or simply just doesn't like the movie very much. For these possibly hypothetical people, the meme-worthy nature of the movie may have been a bit of an inconvenience. Still, at least they've been able to console themselves with the fact that, for now, "M3GAN" is still confined within movie theaters, and due to its considerable success, may continue to do so for quite a while.

Or may it? As it turns out, Megan isn't content with the big screen anymore. Instead, Universal Pictures has appeased its creepy creation by unleashing her upon the world.