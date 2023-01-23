Dungeons & Dragons Fans Seem Pumped For Honor Among Thieves Despite Buzz Of A Boycott

With the second trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" having just dropped on YouTube, "D&D" fans have been given yet another look at this upcoming fantasy adventure that seems to alternate between high-stakes actions that can doom the world and just having a good spot of fun, which for anybody who has played the game, sounds just like any campaign one might play with friends. This vibe has been picked up by some, with several comments following the premier of the second trailer highlighting this fact. One comment read, "This is genuinely good D&D energy. The DM is trying his hardest to tell a serious story but the players are having none of that."

Others also felt the same way, with another comment saying, "The goofiness actually works here since it gives off the vibe of an actual D&D campaign. I've never been in a campaign where the players took it seriously." There were even more comments that echoed these sentiments, with one stating, "I love how much this feels just like one of the campaigns I've played with my friends over the years. It's epic and silly in equal measure. Can't wait to see the whole thing."

Perusing many of these YouTube comments, one can definitely detect a reoccurring trend that many "D&D" players actually enjoy the tonal shifts in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" if only because it feels very much like a cinematic interpretation of a real "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign, equal parts macabre and silliness. In other words, the controversy surrounding the Open Gaming License changes has done little to blunt the hype surrounding this future movie.