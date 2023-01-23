Dungeons & Dragons Fans Seem Pumped For Honor Among Thieves Despite Buzz Of A Boycott
"Dungeons & Dragons" has long occupied a special place in pop culture. Some people become interested in the famous pen and pencil role-playing game and create their own characters in which to play with friends, though the true bane of all "Dungeons & Dragons" players is the dreaded beast known as "scheduling conflicts." Even for those that have never played the game, images of some of the main characters in "Stranger Things" is usually more than enough to give people a general sense of how the game is played.
These days, "Dungeons & Dragons" has gone through several different iterations of rules, with each version being referred to as "editions." Currently in its fifth incarnation, the owners of "Dungeons & Dragons" have found themselves in hot water and absolutely failing their charisma check recently when a leaked version of their revised Open Gaming License reached the public. In days past, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, the owners of "Dungeons and Dragons," allowed anybody to create their own takes on the history and rules of the game, and these creators weren't beholden in a legal sense to Hasbro or Wizards of the Coast for any sort of copyright or royalties. However, it seems the leaked changes to the Open Gaming License have created a tremendous backlash, though it seems to have done little to stifle the excitement surrounding the upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
The leaked changes to the Open Gaming License has caused some fans to ask for a boycott
For those that have been operating under the effects of the spell Fog Cloud, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast had some of the tentative changes to the Open Gaming License leaked, which showed that the companies intended to monetize the game to a level that would see many third party companies suddenly owe a bunch of money, as well as having to share their own creations with said companies, as illustrated by Inverse. This publication also referenced an open letter penned by OpenD&D, which goes over the ultimate betrayal many "D&D" fans feel. "WotC has shown that they are the dragon on top of the hoard, willing to burn the thriving village if only to get a few more gold pieces," the letter reads. "It's time for us to band together as adventurers to defend our village from the terrible wyrm."
Of course, some fans weren't content to merely set their sights on the tabletop version of "Dungeons & Dragons," with some actually taking aim at the upcoming movie "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." The A.V. Club reports that some fans were able to get "#BoycottDNDMovie" trending online, which shows that the anger and frustration surrounding these now abandoned changes to the Open Gaming License has a huge impact on the "D&D" community, though as mentioned earlier, there is definitely a sect of fans that are willing to look the other way when it comes to "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" if some of the comments are to be believed.
Many D&D fans are digging the vibe from the new Dungeons and Dragon: Honor Among Thieves trailer
With the second trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" having just dropped on YouTube, "D&D" fans have been given yet another look at this upcoming fantasy adventure that seems to alternate between high-stakes actions that can doom the world and just having a good spot of fun, which for anybody who has played the game, sounds just like any campaign one might play with friends. This vibe has been picked up by some, with several comments following the premier of the second trailer highlighting this fact. One comment read, "This is genuinely good D&D energy. The DM is trying his hardest to tell a serious story but the players are having none of that."
Others also felt the same way, with another comment saying, "The goofiness actually works here since it gives off the vibe of an actual D&D campaign. I've never been in a campaign where the players took it seriously." There were even more comments that echoed these sentiments, with one stating, "I love how much this feels just like one of the campaigns I've played with my friends over the years. It's epic and silly in equal measure. Can't wait to see the whole thing."
Perusing many of these YouTube comments, one can definitely detect a reoccurring trend that many "D&D" players actually enjoy the tonal shifts in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" if only because it feels very much like a cinematic interpretation of a real "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign, equal parts macabre and silliness. In other words, the controversy surrounding the Open Gaming License changes has done little to blunt the hype surrounding this future movie.