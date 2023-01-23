Love Is Literally In The Air In The Trailer For Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special

While some comic book superheroes don't exactly have the most robust of rogue's galleries, DC Comics' Batman has such an iconic set of villains that even they get their own show with the animated "Harley Quinn." Although mentions of Batman and Joker abound throughout the show, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are the major draw of the series, and they are often joined by other famous DC characters.

The show also features a fan-favorite relationship between Ivy and Harley. Speaking with Inverse, showrunner Justin Halpern explained how Harley and Ivy will always be a couple as long as they are in charge.

"The big thing we always talked about was how do you operate in a good relationship when you've only been in bad ones?" Halpern said. "What habits do you take to new relationships? Harley's only ever been what Joker wanted. Her wants were whatever Joker wanted. Now she's back in a relationship, and she's starting to ask herself, 'Do I put everything into what my partner wants? Do I put in what I want?'"

Of course, when a relationship between two supervillains is a major aspect of a show, it is not entirely surprising to find out that they will soon have their own Valentine's Day special.