Parks And Rec Makes A Comeback On Saturday Night Live

"Parks and Recreation" just had a major comeback, kind of.

The NBC sitcom first debuted in 2009 and made superstars out of its lead roster, which included Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, and Aubrey Plaza, among others. A critical darling, the sitcom focused on the trials and tribulations of a local Parks and Recreation department in Indiana. The comedy ended its run in 2015, amassing over a dozen Emmy nominations, including six nods for Poehler as Best Actress.

Since the series called it curtains, its cast have become behemoths in the entertainment industry, with Andy Dwyer actor Chris Pratt headlining the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise and Ron Swanson standout Nick Offerman taking on a pivotal role in "The Last of Us" adaptation. Plaza, most recently, had a juggernaut year in 2022, which included appearances in HBO's "The White Lotus" and a career-defining performance in "Emily the Criminal." While "Parks and Recreation" may seem to be in the rearview mirror for its star-studded cast, fans are eager to see the shenanigans of their favorite government officials resume.

2020 saw a majority of the cast return for "A Parks and Recreation Special," a move that was widely praised across the board (via Rotten Tomatoes). While it remains to be seen if a revival or sequel series ever manifests, "Parks and Rec" fans will be pleased to know that the sitcom received a comeback of sorts on "Saturday Night Live."