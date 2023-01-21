The Last Of Us Fans Are Tearing Up Over One Tiny Detail On Sarah's Outfit

Nearly a decade after Naughty Dog's release of the groundbreaking and brutal "The Last of Us" video game, HBO has brought the harrowing series to life on television screens. Starring "Game of Thrones" veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the unflinching adaptation was met with rave reviews from both critics and diehard fans (via Rotten Tomatoes).

The unforgiving reality of "The Last of Us" is the distinctive element that sets it apart from other narrative-driven games. In a post-apocalyptic state, the world we knew is long gone and left ravaged by bloodthirsty hunters and ravenous, fungal-infected monsters. After Joel (Pascal) suffers an unimaginable loss, he falls deep into the harsh darkness of apathy and lone survival left in this fungus-plagued world. This only begins to change when he meets a smart-mouthed youngster named Ellie (Ramsey), whose optimism sheds light on the dark, and may even save the world.

Fans of the original, gripping source material have a bit of an advantage in anticipating the story's many jaw-dropping moments. Although, that doesn't necessarily make the events any easier to witness, especially when it involves an innocent loss of life. In the early minutes of the series premiere, Joel's daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), is murdered by a soldier on orders, which sets the devastating tone of "The Last of Us." Before her on-screen death, Clever fans noticed the small, but significant images drawn on Sarah's jeans, which may actually have a much deeper meaning.