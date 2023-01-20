Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Accidentally Head-Butted Millie Bobby Brown While Filming A Kiss

Finn Wolfhard is setting the record straight about what happened during the fateful first kiss. The actor spoke about what might have led to his co-star's less-than-positive reaction. Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," he mentioned a mistake that seemed to ruin it for both of them. The actor — who is currently starring in Jesse Eisenberg's "When You Finish Saving the World" — revealed that confusion during the scene led to an accidental headbutt. "The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her," the actor said. "But I was 12, so, you know, I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world" (via NME).

Questions about those kisses came up while Millie Bobby Brown was promoting another Netflix project, "Enola Holmes 2." The actress revealed her co-star might not be the best when it comes to on-screen romance. Her first kiss with the actor elicited the response, "kissing sucks!"

Vanity Fair took the opportunity to give Brown a lie detector test and ask her if Wolfhard was the reason behind her comment. The YouTube videos give stars a fun, and sometimes embarrassing, way to prove if they really believe what they've been saying. In this case, Brown confirmed it.