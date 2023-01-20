Cobra Kai Never Dies, But The Season 6 Trailer Brings An End To The Saga

When it comes to revivals of beloved franchises, none strike harder than "Cobra Kai." Since 2018, the "Karate Kid" sequel series has seen Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continue to butt heads while imparting their knowledge and wisdom to a new generation of fighters. That said, the titular dojo is still being run by sociopaths, which forces the old rivals to put their differences aside and fight for the karate scene's soul.

However, the ending of "Cobra Kai" Season 5 indicated that the future might be positive for Daniel, Johnny, and their students. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) was arrested after being exposed as a cheater and a fraud, seemingly bringing the dojo war to an end. Of course, John Kreese (Martin Cove) also escaped from prison, and he's bound to create some headaches for his old foes.

It remains to be seen how the events will unfold in "Cobra Kai" Season 6. In the meantime, Netflix has released a teaser trailer to get fans hyped for the final installment.