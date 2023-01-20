How David Koechner's Failed Audition For The Office Led To His Casting As Todd Packer

"The Office" is populated with many characters who often straddle the line between adorable and detestable. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) spends Season 1 squarely on the wrong side of that line, but fearing cancellation after the first season, showrunners Michael Schur and Greg Daniels made intentional changes to Michael's essence.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Daniels told the writing team, "The reason we're back is largely because of 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin.' We need to take 20% of what is so endearing and likable about that character and swirl it into Michael Scott." Similarly, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) started the series as Dunder Mifflin's resident off-putting creepy weirdo, but by the series finale, many users had come full circle with their feelings about Scranton's top salesman. On the r/DunderMifflin subreddit, u/DIGGYRULES wrote, "[I] ended up really liking Dwight. Really rooting for him." An unnamed user echoed that sentiment, writing, "I ended up genuinely rooting for him in the finale."

But one character who had no such positive evolution was traveling salesman Todd Packer (David Koechner), who started and ended "The Office" as the same old boorish, obnoxious blowhard. Koechner often plays his characters big and loud, and he seems the perfect fit for the bombastic Packer. But it was a failed audition for the part of Michael and his friendship with Carell that ended up landing Koechner the role of Packer.