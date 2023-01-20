Why Sakura From Naruto Sounds So Familiar

Sakura is brought to life by voice acting veteran Kate Higgins, who has played the role hundreds of times over the past few decades. What other roles is she famous for? Being a super-strong medical ninja is hard to top, but Higgins has almost 400 credits to her name at the time of this writing, and there's a bunch of other memorable characters on her resume. In the official Viz dub of the "Sailor Moon" franchise, Higgins voices the character Ami Mizuno, aka Sailor Mercury.

In the series, Ami becomes the second person to join up with Sailor Moon and is often depicted as the team's calculated, brainy member. She starts the series struggling with her quiet and shy demeanor, but as the story goes on, Ami develops into a confident young lady. However, just because she's book-smart doesn't mean Ami lacks power. The character can blast enemies with an array of ice and water-based attacks.

Whether it's in the original '90s anime series, the 2014 reboot show "Sailor Moon Crystal," or the 2021 film "Sailor Moon Eternal," Higgins brings a gentle grace to Ami as only she can. She even once humorously offered her character some advice. In a 2017 interview with The Dot and Line, Higgins said about Ami: "I like that I'm really smart and stuff, but I'm always telling people they need to study, and I need to just, you know, just chill out for a little bit."