Bryan Cranston Used To Get Paid Anytime He Hummed Or Whistled In Malcolm In The Middle

Bryan Cranston is known for his many iconic roles, particularly that of Walter White in "Breaking Bad" and Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle." However, according to a recent interview with the actor and director, Cranston is also technically a professional musical artist.

He dropped this fact during an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where he joined Rita Wilson in discussing a wide array of subjects. The actor even discussed a film Wilson recently produced starring her husband, Tom Hanks, titled "A Man Called Otto." Wilson also talked about her musical career, which seems to be going well. Her original song, "Till You're Home," which was written as part of the soundtrack for "A Man Called Otto," was shortlisted for an Oscar, and she also released a separate album inspired by the '70s called "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets."

However, many people may not know about Bryan Cranston's own musical career, because of the particularly unusual way he entered it.