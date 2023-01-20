Hunters' Greg Austin Sees Similarities Between His Character And The Joker

Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters," which premiered its second and final season in January 2023, is set in 1977 New York City and follows Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), a young math genius who teams with a group of Nazi hunters to track down a group of escaped Nazi officers who are working to create a Fourth Reich, in succession to Hitler's Third Reich, in the United States. The Nazi hunters, led by philanthropist and Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), include master of disguises Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), forgery expert Roxy Jones (Tiffany Boone), and combat expert and Vietnam war veteran Joe Mizushima (Louis Ozawa).

On the other side of the coin, one of the central antagonists is Travis Leich (Greg Austin). Travis is an American Neo-Nazi who becomes involved in the Fourth Reich and shows his true colors right away when he kills Jonah's friend, Arthur "Bootyhole" McGuigan, (Caleb Emery), but shows even more evil layers in the Season 1 finale. After being arrested, Travis at first renounces his Nazi beliefs to his parents, only to reveal to a Jewish lawyer that he has no plans to stop his plan with the Fourth Reich — he then kills his lawyer and yells out hate speech.

It's no easy character to play, to say the least, but Austin thinks there are parallels between Travis and another rewarding — and iconic — character: the Joker.