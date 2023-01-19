Tron 3 Is Back On The Grid With Jared Leto Set To Star (& Why His Presence Could Cost It's Success)

After years of stagnant development, a third "Tron" film is finally moving forward with an arguably inauspicious team behind it.

The original "Tron" film was released by the Walt Disney Company in 1982 to a decent critical reception and middling commercial business, though many — including legendary critic Roger Ebert — hailed the film as an inventive science fiction masterpiece. It starred Jeff Bridges as a video game programmer thrown into a fantastical and dangerous digital world, and became an iconic piece of '80s cinema over time. Of course, that would ultimately necessitate its revival at the hands of an entertainment industry obsessed with mining '80s nostalgia.

Luckily, however, the 2010 sequel "Tron: Legacy" was a surprisingly creative update, bringing the same spirit of inventive visuals and creative worldbuilding into the new millennium. "Legacy" was the directorial debut of Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker whose most recent '80s revamp "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed over $1 billion worldwide and is a serious awards contender.

Unfortunately, Kosinski will not be returning for another sequel — as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Disney abandoned plans for his "Tron" follow-up in 2015. While it remains to be seen if Bridges or "Legacy" stars Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde are participating in "Tron 3," the names currently attached to the project don't inspire too much confidence.