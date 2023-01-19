How Jennifer Coolidge Behaved On Set Of Shotgun Wedding, According To Jennifer Lopez

In the interview with Kimmel, Lopez said that she didn't know if Coolidge was intentionally being funny or not on set.

"You expect because she's so hilarious and everything, [you think] she's gonna come over and she's just gonna be funny right away," Lopez said. "But it's kinda like how her characters are, where she's like there and you're like, 'is she trying to be funny or is she not being funny?' and you don't know if to laugh or not to laugh, and then when you see it later, it's hilarious."

Lopez went on to talk about how Coolidge's style of comedy reminds her of Andy Kaufman, saying that she doesn't know where it begins and where it ends, but that it's all brilliant. She then goes on to say that "Shotgun Wedding" is the kind of movie you want to see with an audience, which might be difficult for most since it's going straight to streaming on Prime Video, but not for the audience in attendance at Jimmy Kimmel's show. That's because co-star Lenny Kravitz dropped by in style to invite the audience to the premiere of the film. For the rest of us, "Shotgun Wedding" comes to Prime Video on January 27.