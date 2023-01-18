The Real Reason James Cameron Doesn't Want You Watching Avatar On Your Phone

"Avatar: The Way of Water" proves the old adage true once again: never doubt James Cameron. Much like the first "Avatar" film, the second installment in the franchise is an undeniable success financially. As of this writing, the blockbuster movie has grossed well over $1.9 billion dollars at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo) and there's absolutely no reason to believe it won't hit $2 billion and beyond. While it's very doubtful it'll reach the heights of the original's record-breaking $2.9 billion, the fact that it's done this well is a testament to Cameron's appeal.

It's also seemingly further proof that audiences will still flock to theaters when there's something they deem worth seeing. Cameron has long championed the theatrical experience over watching movies at home on televisions and phones, even going so far as to recently say that he was tired of sitting at home and watching movies on streaming services (per Variety). And in spite of the rise in popularity of premium streaming networks, he's not exactly alone in this way of thinking. Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan heavily criticized HBO Max for their hybrid theatrical and streaming release strategy during the height of the pandemic (per Hollywood Reporter).

However, Cameron's reasons for not wanting audiences to first experience his "Avatar" movies on their phone, in particular, goes beyond some illogical hatred for the at-home viewing experience, and he has some strong words to support his opinion.