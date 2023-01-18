Is Love Actually A Christmas Movie? Bill Nighy Weighs In

Bill Nighy recently appeared on the Variety podcast, "Awards Circuit Podcast," during which the subject of one of his most notable films, "Love Actually," came up in conversation. As one of the last topics of the show, the host asked if Nighy thinks "Love Actually" is a Christmas movie.

Nighy said, "Well I think so, given that the whole world seems to watch it every Christmas. But yeah, I guess so. I've never doubted that it was a Christmas movie." The actor then went on to talk about the film's popularity and how its status as such a famous movie certainly helps the case that it is a Christmas film. In fact, he still has interactions with fans of the film.

Nighy continued, "It's certainly a Christmas phenomenon. And every Christmas I get lots of people singing that song to me in the street and in restaurants. And if I walk in anywhere where there's a professional piano player, you know like a hotel lounge, as soon as I walk in they start playing, 'I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes.' So I think we can confidently conclude that yes, it is a Christmas movie."

If you'd like to watch "Love Actually" — which, according to Nighy is a Christmas film — it's currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.