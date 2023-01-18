The Rookie: Feds Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Vampire Cop

It was only a matter of time until vampires crept into "The Rookie: Feds," and Season 1's "Out for Blood" gave fans of the macabre what they'd been craving since the series' inception. Of course, the vampires on "The Rookie: Feds" aren't of the supernatural variety, but the episode's central mystery does involve a murder victim with puncture wounds in their neck. Fortunately, the team has one agent who understands the vampire world and his expertise is crucial in solving the case.

Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers) was an award-winning actor prior to joining the FBI, and he starred in a hit supernatural procedural drama called "Vampire Cop." As such, he's often ridiculed around the office, even though his acting training equipped him with notable skills that have served him well in law enforcement.

"Out for Blood" is told in a mockumentary style that features footage from Acres' hit TV show. And while the episode is a departure from the series' traditional crime show elements, many viewers had a blast with it — and some have taken to social media to praise the vampire stuff.