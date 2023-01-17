Kate Hudson Auditioned Kathryn Hahn Years Ago, And How It Went Sounds Pretty Spot On

Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn have come together for Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the standalone sequel to the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out." Much like its predecessor, "Glass Onion" features an ensemble cast, all of whom play characters who get tangled up in a murder case, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. In the film, billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his group of friends to his private Greek island for a murder mystery party — where, ironically, an actual murder ends up taking place.

Hudson and Hahn play two of Miles' friends, Birdie Jay and Claire Debella, respectively, both of whom are reliant on Miles' exorbitant wealth. Birdie, a politically incorrect and oblivious woman, is a former model who now owns a luxury sweatpants company. Claire is a Connecticut governor who is running for the Senate.

But long before Hudson and Hahn played mutual friends of Miles Bron, the two also played friends in another film: the 2003 romantic comedy "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." In the film, Hudson plays Andie Anderson, a journalist writing an article about mistakes women make while dating. Hahn plays one of Andie's friends, Michelle, who has made some dating mistakes herself.

In a recent interview, Hudson opened up about her experience working with Hahn all those years ago — including how she auditioned Hahn.