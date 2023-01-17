Attack On Titan Will Begin Its Brutal Concluding Arc In March
For anime fans, there's no question that the most highly anticipated premiere of 2023 is the concluding arc of "Attack on Titan" — a show which has established itself as perhaps the most popular anime on television, and one of the most beloved anime shows of all time. The series itself focuses on a post-apocalyptic world in which humanity is near extinction, and is frequently terrorized by enormous humanoid monsters known as "Titans." The threat posed by these Titans is so great that most living humans have been forced to live behind gigantic stone walls, including Eren Yeager, who vows to kill every single Titan after the monsters invade his hometown and kill his mother.
Bolstering Eren's efforts is his mysterious ability to transform into a Titan himself –- something that gives him and the rest of humanity a fighting chance against the insurmountable odds of the Titan hoard. Now, it appears as though Eren's fight is finally coming to an end with the release of the concluding arc of "Attack on Titan," which will release in March 2023.
Attack on Titan's final arc will be split into two parts... again
Fans of "Attack on Titan" will know that the series' fourth and final season has been ongoing since 2020, and has been split up thus far into "Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1" and "Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2." A newly released trailer, courtesy of Pony Canyon, gives us our first glimpse of the upcoming Part 3 to the final season of "Attack on Titan," and reveals that the release date for this concluding arc is set for March 4th, 2023.
Although the show's imminent release date and powerful new trailer ought to get plenty of fans excited, it's worth noting that the final arc of "Attack on Titan" is once again being split into two parts — continuing the trend that has been ongoing since Season 4 first began. According to Crunchyroll, "Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3" will be split into two halves, with the first half airing in March and the second half airing sometime in later 2023.
Despite how frustrating it might be to watch the show's so-called "Final Season" become stretched out into the equivalent of four additional seasons, there's no question that fan's ought to be excited that the concluding arc of "Attack on Titan" is just a few months away... well, the first part of it, at least.