Attack On Titan Will Begin Its Brutal Concluding Arc In March

Fans of "Attack on Titan" will know that the series' fourth and final season has been ongoing since 2020, and has been split up thus far into "Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1" and "Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2." A newly released trailer, courtesy of Pony Canyon, gives us our first glimpse of the upcoming Part 3 to the final season of "Attack on Titan," and reveals that the release date for this concluding arc is set for March 4th, 2023.

Although the show's imminent release date and powerful new trailer ought to get plenty of fans excited, it's worth noting that the final arc of "Attack on Titan" is once again being split into two parts — continuing the trend that has been ongoing since Season 4 first began. According to Crunchyroll, "Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3" will be split into two halves, with the first half airing in March and the second half airing sometime in later 2023.

Despite how frustrating it might be to watch the show's so-called "Final Season" become stretched out into the equivalent of four additional seasons, there's no question that fan's ought to be excited that the concluding arc of "Attack on Titan" is just a few months away... well, the first part of it, at least.