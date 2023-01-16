Italian Screen Icon Gina Lollobrigida Dead At 95

Gina Lollobrigida was born Luigia Lollobrigida on July 4, 1927. The Hollywood Reporter explains that young Lollobrigida– having experienced the horrors of World War II firsthand — found herself working as a film extra to help fatten the family's coffers while attending the Accademia di Belle Arti. While Lollobrigida would be a sculptress all her life, acting proved to be a lucrative profession, even though she never wished to make it her central livelihood. A small role in 1946's "Return of the Black Eagle" brought her to the attention of producers. She tried to call their bluff by demanding a million lire for her first starring role and was shocked when they acquiesced to her demands. She was soon the toast of Italy and, thanks to a role in the film "Miss Italia," became the latest apple of billionaire aviator Howard Hughes' eye.

Hughes signed her to an eight-year contract and imported her to America. However, Lollobrigida and Hughes got on like oil and water. Hughes did not make secret his desire to add Lollobrigida to his long list of romantic conquests, and Lollobrigida — a married woman — was appalled (via Variety). She returned to Italy and began an international career that put her in the driver's seat.

After her Hollywood return, she memorably appeared opposite Humphrey Bogart in "Beat the Devil," the 1956 circus drama "Trapeze," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Come September," "Solomon and Sheba," "Never So Few," "The Private Navy of Sgt. O'Farrell," and "Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell."