If Spirited's Good Afternoon Gets An Oscar Nomination, Ryan Reynolds Has A Bold Promise

The Apple TV+ holiday film "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, is packed to the brim with some truly side-splitting moments, and along the way, there's some pretty catchy music that can be heard, especially the track "Good Afternoon." And the fun doesn't stop there when it comes to the infamous tune because now it seems if that particular song earns a nomination from the Oscars, Reynolds is up for making the occasion a humiliatingly memorable affair.

Sean Anders' intriguing modern take on the Charles Dickens-penned source material, "Spirited," still stands out among "Christmas Carol" adaptations, with stellar scores on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the highlights is the film's music, with the song "Good Afternoon," performed by Reynolds, Ferrell, and an ensemble of talented individuals has received significant acclaim. Digital Spy revered the tune as "joyful," and Becky Lima-Mathews from Live For Film said, "there are a few decent earworms courtesy of 'La La Land' and 'The Greatest Showman' songsmiths Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, particularly the Victorian romp 'Good Afternoon' which ties 'Spirited' to Dickens with a wry smile and a rousing chorus."

The exemplary efforts of everyone involved have resulted in a well-crafted melody that has resonated well with fans and critics, even making the shortlist for the Academy Awards' prestigious honor of Best Original Song. If it makes the cut, Reynolds plans to commemorate the occasion in the best way possible.