Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors

To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.

Unsurprisingly, by the time "WandaVision" concludes, Harkness is defeated by Maximoff and sentenced to a miserable, magic-free life without any memory of who she is and what she was once capable of. While this may seem like the end of her Marvel Cinematic Universe journey, it only laid the groundwork for more adventures to come. Harkness will soon return to the forefront of the franchise in a Disney+ series all her own known as "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." Announced way back in 2021 during the Disney+ Day event — then known as "Agatha: House of Harkness" (via Deadline) — the dominoes have begun to fall into place for the Kathryn Hahn-led series as production gets underway.

At long last, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" has found its directors. Here are the folks tasked with shaping the dark, magical chapter of the MCU.