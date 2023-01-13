The U.S. Navy Deleted Some Of Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick Pre-Production Photos

2022 featured more than its fair share of noteworthy films. However, very few movies last year received quite as much attention or acclaim as "Top Gun: Maverick." The long-awaited blockbuster sequel came 36 years after the original "Top Gun" hit theaters, and it seems safe to say that the film had some high expectations to live up to when it was finally released. Fortunately, it seems equally safe to say that "Top Gun: Maverick" managed to not only live up to those expectations but also surpass them. There are, in fact, some fans who believe "Top Gun: Maverick" is better than the original "Top Gun."

While part of the acclaim surrounding "Top Gun: Maverick" can be attributed to the performances given by its all-star cast, an equally large part of the film's legacy will undoubtedly be defined by its exceptionally realistic action sequences. Indeed, in typical Tom Cruise fashion, nearly all of the high-octane flying scenes in "Top Gun: Maverick" were filmed using real jets and, in case that wasn't impressive enough, with most of the film's actors actually in the very planes that their characters were supposed to be piloting.

The film's unique shooting methods required that the "Top Gun: Maverick" cast and crew be given access to real-life technology and planes that are operated exclusively by the U.S. Navy. While it seems like the film's collaboration with the Navy went fairly well, too, it sounds like there was one moment when "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski may have unknowingly overstepped his bounds.