Sigourney Weaver Says Her Working Girl Character Would Definitely Be Into Crypto These Days

Sigourney Weaver has been busy the last few years, starring in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and appearing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." However, the Golden Globe-winning actress is a veteran in the industry, so keeping busy isn't anything new for her.

Weaver got her start in the industry in the late '70s, with breakout performances throughout the '80s. One of her most iconic performances came in her role as girlboss Katherine Parker in "Working Girl." She starred alongside Melanie Griffth and Harrison Ford in the critically-acclaimed film, with Weaver and Griffith taking home Golden Globes for their performances. The movie focuses on Griffith's character, who, after her boss (Weaver) is sidelined with a broken leg, assumes her identity to complete a massive business merger. "Working Girl" was a hit in the '80s, and has since become one of the decade's classics.

Last year, Deadline reported that 20th Century Studios were rebooting "Working Girl," with singer and actress Selena Gomez attached to produce. The studio is looking to capitalize on the success of Paramount's '80s revival "Top Gun: Maverick," and Gomez's recent success with "Only Murders in the Building" makes her an optimal partner in the venture. Although Weaver most likely won't return for the reboot, she has some very interesting thoughts on how a modern-day Katherine Parker would act.