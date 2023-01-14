See How The Adam Project's Walker Scobell Makes The Perfect Ben 10 In This Fan Art

In the mid-2000s, Man of Action Entertainment came to Cartoon Network with a concept that would go on to become one of the channel's 25 best shows of all time: "Ben 10." The series, which launched in 2005, follows a kid named Ben Tennyson (voiced by Tara Strong), who comes into possession of a mysterious artifact known as the Omnitrix. With it, he can transform into a variety of alien creatures, eventually doing so against a wide array of enemies. Thankfully, the lifeforms in the Omnitrix ensure he's prepared to take on any foe no matter their strengths.

Thanks to this premise, the lively animation style, and a stable of talented voice actors, among other factors, "Ben 10" launched a sprawling multimedia franchise. Comic books, video games, and several more "Ben 10" shows came to fruition in the years that followed, not to mention mountains of merchandise to get kids even more invested. Tennyson and his supporting cast have even featured in a handful of movies, some being animated and others live-action. However, at the time of this writing, a "Ben 10" feature has yet to make it to the silver screen.

Should a new "Ben 10" film or TV series come to fruition in a live-action format, this piece of fan art builds a solid case for "The Adam Project" star Walker Scobell to take on the lead role.