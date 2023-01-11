The Watchful Eye Trailer Promises Freeform Viewers Mystery And Murder In The Heart Of Manhattan

2023 is now in full swing, and the television scene is already heating up. While streaming is still very much the dominant method of enjoying long-form small-screen entertainment (especially since some streaming services are so cheap), there's still a lot going on in the world of cable. For instance, Freeform is revving up for the release of a new series called "The Watchful Eye": a murder mystery full of suspense, tension, and drama, all within the heart of Manhattan, New York. It stars Mariel Molino as Elena Santos, who gets a job working for an affluent family as a live-in nanny and swiftly finds her life turned upside-down by her new gig.

In addition to Molino, "The Watchful Eye" features the likes of Jon-Michael Ecker, Amy Acker, Aliyah Royale, and several other strong acting talents. Audiences will get to see them do what they do best in front of the camera for a total of 10 episodes, according to IMDb, with the first season slated to kick off on January 30, 2023. Otherwise, Freeform hasn't let much else slip about this upcoming series, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. For a program devoted to mysteries and the actions of seemingly shady individuals, knowing as little as possible going into it is arguably the best way to go.

Although, for those eager to see anything related to "The Watchful Eye" that they can, Freeform has released a trailer to drum up some hype.