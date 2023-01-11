Carole Cook, Actor Who Appeared In Sixteen Candles And Grey's Anatomy, Dies At 98

On January 11, 2023, tenured actress Carole Cook died at the age of 98, only a few days away from her 99th birthday. The tragic news was revealed by Cook's husband, actor Tom Troupe, who also shared that the cause of her death was heart failure and that she was at her home in Beverly Hills, California when she passed (via The Hollywood Reporter). Whether on stage, at the movies, or on television, Cook constantly turned in entertaining performances that will endure in popular culture for decades to come — much like the projects she featured in throughout her lengthy career.

Cook's time in the entertainment spotlight dates back to 1959, when her friend, frequent collaborator, and professional mentor, the late Lucille Ball, brought her on for an episode of "Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse." In the decades that followed, her stock in Hollywood would continue to rise with her appearances on "The Lucy Show," "Here's Lucy," and "Maude," propelling her to the big screen. Among her most well-known cinematic credits include "The Incredible Mr. Limpet," "Sixteen Candles," and "Home on the Range," among a host of other titles going back to the early '60s.

Carole Cook more than earned her place in Hollywood history with memorable roles and high-profile credits galore. In honor of the late actress, let's take a look back at some of the highlights of her life and career.