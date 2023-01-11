The Office's Jenna Fischer Finally Reveals What Goldenface Said To Pam In Threat Level Midnight

It's amazing how "The Office" has remained a crucial part of the zeitgeist despite going off the air in 2013. It's been 10 years since fans said goodbye to the show, but thanks to streaming services and a broader cultural discussion, people haven't been able to let go of the iconic sitcom. Of course, the series' relevance is also aided by podcasts devoted to dissecting the show, and one of the most popular of these is "Office Ladies," hosted by two stars of the show — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

For the most part, each installment is dedicated to a separate episode of the series. Fischer and Kinsey are often joined by a special guest, and they talk about what went into the making of that particular episode and what it means to them. The January 11, 2023 episode of the podcast focused on the fan-favorite "Threat Level Midnight" with special guest B.J. Novak. It's a change of pace for the series as it mostly focuses on the Dunder Mifflin employees watching Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) movie, with the employees acting in various capacities in the film.

Of course, there's one moment in the fictional movie that's always been a source of contention for fans, and Fischer set the record straight on "Office Ladies."