John Krasinski Credits The Office Costar Rainn Wilson With Giving Him The Push To Start Directing

Anyone who watched "The Office" – the NBC mockumentary-style sitcom about a group of employees working at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company — knows that two of the most notable characters are Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). Jim is sarcastic and affable, often acting as the voice of reason in the ridiculous mishaps that happen around the office, while Dwight is quirky and out-there but also goes to great lengths for his job.

As fans also know, Jim and Dwight are even more notable as a pair because the pranks they pull on each other make for some of the funniest moments of the show. Some of the most memorable pranks include Jim dressing up as Dwight to impersonate him, Jim setting up Dwight's desk in the bathroom, and Jim having someone else (Randall Park) pose as himself at work to mess with Dwight's head. On the other side of things, Dwight helped Jim get used to his fake fire drills.

As it turns out, Krasinski and Wilson have a very different relationship than the frenemy situation between their characters on "The Office." In actuality, they seem to have a very supportive friendship. In fact, Wilson encouraged Krasinski to start his directing career, and here's what Krasinski has to say about his former co-star's support.