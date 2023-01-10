The Reason Brendan Fraser Is Missing From The 2023 Golden Globes

In 2021, Philip Berk was expelled from the HFPA when a racist email he sent came to light (via The Hollywood Reporter). This only highlighted the fact that the HFPA had ZERO Black voting members in a group of 87. In 2022, the Globes took a break (kind of) and didn't televise its ceremony due to the controversy with Berk and the voting group.

The HFPA announced reforms in 2021, citing the addition of a Chief Diversity Officer and mandatory sexual harassment and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) training for its members. GQ asked Fraser last November if he believed in any of the HFPA's reforms. "At the moment, no. Maybe time will tell if they're going to...I don't know what they're going to do. I don't know," he said.

Fraser will certainly be at the 2023 Academy Awards and campaigning. "I owe it to myself. I owe it to the filmmakers. I know I owe it to those fans who paid to come and see me and stand in line in the sun and, you know, all of that. I owe it to my kids. This is my shot," the actor admitted. Oscar nominations won't be announced until January 24, but if Fraser wasn't nominated, that would be the snub of the century. We'll see you there, O'Connell.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).