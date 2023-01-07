Don Cheadle Was The Inspiration For A Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Spin-Off That Never Aired

In Don Cheadle's interview with GQ breaking down his most iconic characters, he cited the role of Ice Tray, Will's childhood friend and Hilary's (Karyn Parsons) love interest on "Fresh Prince," as one which he "thought ... was gonna be fun and something just cool to do, and just to work with this new talent who was super green." Of course, he was referring to Will Smith, who made his de-facto acting debut on the show.

It was clear even before the shoot that the character, a larger-than-life figure both comedic and dramatic who reminded Will of the fact that not all his peers had the option of leaving West Philadelphia as he had, would be a success. So clear, in fact, that the idea of a spin-off was tinkered with. Cheadle revealed to GQ that, three days into rehearsal for his episode, "[the producers] came to me and they said, 'We wanna do a show around you.'"

The show in question would be titled "In the House" and centered on the character of Ice Tray, with the idea being that it would air right after "Fresh Prince." Cheadle even wrote intro music and shot a pilot, but it ultimately never went to air. The title was repurposed for an LL Cool J-starring sitcom that premiered in 1995, but with a totally different concept. Meanwhile, the original "In the House," in Cheadle's own words, "went the way of the dodo bird."