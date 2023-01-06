Law & Order: SVU Fans Think Stabler's Absence In The 2023 Premiere Makes No Sense

Contains spoilers for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 24, Episode 10 ("Jumped In")

How long are they really going to keep this Bensler thing over our heads? The 2023 premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" saw our beloved Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) brutally attacked by members of the BX9 gang in front of her young son. She insists on staying home with Noah (Ryan Buggle), but protocol mandates she must get checked out at the hospital.

While she's there, an attending nurse tells Benson at the end of her check-up that she has a visitor. Anyone in the world could have come to visit Benson, and it ended up being the last person any of us cared to see. Chief McGrath (Terry Serpico) walks through the door, and Benson looks as annoyed as the rest of us. Muncy (Molly Burnett), Velasco (Octavio Pisano), or Carisi (Peter Scanavino) could have come to see her. Or someone much more important, who you'd think would come running at the news of Benson getting beat down in the street.

We're again told at the station the next day that Benson has a visitor. And it's still not Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). Fans were not shy about screaming about this missed cameo opportunity online, which to them, makes no sense.