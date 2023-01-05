Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Is Making A Return To Theaters In February 2023
In a perfect four-star review, veteran film critic Roger Ebert described "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" as the most exhilarating martial arts movie he had ever seen. Ebert, like many, was transfixed by Ang Lee's martial arts epic, which debuted to a five-minute-plus standing ovation at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival (via Ain't It Cool News). The infectious energy from the French film festival was felt throughout the world, as critics slowly began to fall in love with Lee's historical epic about two warriors in search of a missing sword. Filled with romance, adventure, and action, the international blockbuster dominated the pop culture conversation in the new millennium, going on to win over four Oscars, including Best Foreign Language Film.
Positive word of mouth naturally led to stellar box office receipts. During its initial run, Lee's Chinese-language film went on to become a commercial darling, raking in over $128 million domestically, making it, to this day, the highest-grossing foreign-language film at the domestic box office (via The Numbers). It looks like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" will continue to remain as the reigning champion of the foreign-language domestic box office, as Sony Picture Classics has announced the epic is returning to the big screen very, very soon.
Sony Picture Classics has released an updated trailer for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Sony Picture Classics confirmed on Twitter that "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" will be returning to statside cinemas on February 17, 2023. The announcement came alongside an updated poster. The Ang Lee film will be screened 23 years after its initial release. Distributor Mongrel Media later confirmed on Twitter that the rerelease will screen in Canada as well. To celebrate the announcement, Sony Pictures Classics debuted an updated, high-resolution trailer for the Michelle Yeoh-starring film on YouTube. The new trailer features an updated voiceover and crisp visuals, preparing audiences for their return to Lee's magnificent world.
The move to bring "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" back to cinemas has been widely praised by fans. "I *actually* got chills when I saw this. What an excellent opportunity," wrote Twitter user @realmartypeercy. "Big fan of re-releasing movies. So many 80s,90s and 00s movies really need to be seen on a theater sized screen," tweeted @gina_scooter at the announcement.
Audiences have a packed February 2023 to look forward to. James Cameron's "Titanic" will return to cinemas for its 25th anniversary on February 10 (per Deadline), a week before "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" will rerelease. Lee's Oscar-winner will compete alongside Marvel's " Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" for box office dominance on February 17 2023.