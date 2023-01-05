Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Is Making A Return To Theaters In February 2023

In a perfect four-star review, veteran film critic Roger Ebert described "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" as the most exhilarating martial arts movie he had ever seen. Ebert, like many, was transfixed by Ang Lee's martial arts epic, which debuted to a five-minute-plus standing ovation at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival (via Ain't It Cool News). The infectious energy from the French film festival was felt throughout the world, as critics slowly began to fall in love with Lee's historical epic about two warriors in search of a missing sword. Filled with romance, adventure, and action, the international blockbuster dominated the pop culture conversation in the new millennium, going on to win over four Oscars, including Best Foreign Language Film.

Positive word of mouth naturally led to stellar box office receipts. During its initial run, Lee's Chinese-language film went on to become a commercial darling, raking in over $128 million domestically, making it, to this day, the highest-grossing foreign-language film at the domestic box office (via The Numbers). It looks like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" will continue to remain as the reigning champion of the foreign-language domestic box office, as Sony Picture Classics has announced the epic is returning to the big screen very, very soon.