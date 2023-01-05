Why Detective Borkowski From Chicago P.D. Looks So Familiar
"Chicago P.D." season 10, episode 10, introduces fans to another detestable villain in the form of Detective Borkowski (Tom Lipinski). A former friend of Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Borkowski enters the scene in "This Job" and quickly establishes himself as an evil man, breaking nearly every rule in the book as he violently conducts his work.
Of course, this kind of character is nothing new for longtime viewers of "Chicago P.D." In its ten-year run, the police procedural has frequently featured cartoonishly corrupt cops to stand in contrast to the "good guys" — characters who may or may not always be deserving of that label (via CinemaBlend). While he isn't a nuanced or grounded character, Detective Borkowski certainly makes an impression. That's largely thanks to Lipinski's years of experience playing similar characters in other television shows.
If you watched "This Job" and thought Borkowski looked familiar, here, we'll dig into why! Lipinski has assembled an impressive resume of television and film appearances since the dawn of the 2010s, including recurring roles in several prominent dramas. If you're a fan of the genre, there's a good chance you've seen him on the small screen before.
Tom Lipinski gained fame playing Mike's friend Trevor on Suits
One of Lipinski's earliest and most memorable recurring television roles was as Trevor Evans, Mike Ross' (Patrick J. Adams) childhood best friend, on USA's legal drama "Suits." Although he previously appeared in a couple of major series, including Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," his long-standing role as Trevor was a major step up. Shortly after beginning his time on the show, Lipinski earned recurring roles on series like the murder mystery "Deception" as Ben Preswick and the cult-centric crime show "The Following" as Charlie Mead.
Fans of "Suits" may remember Trevor most for his less admirable qualities. Famously, he's the character who informs Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) that Mike never went to Harvard Law School, kicking off a series of chaotic events. Depending on how you look at it, he's also the reason Mike got kicked out of school in the first place. Some friend, huh?
Like many of Lipinski's characters, Trevor has a certain level of charm that obfuscates his vindictive and self-serving personality. He plays the treacherous "best friend" expertly, making sure that everyone watching finds him loathsome.
He played Cornelia Robertson's husband on The Knick
In between stints on "Suits" and briefer appearances in other popular shows, Lipinski had a prominent role in the Cinemax period drama "The Knick." In the show — which follows the escapades of various figures at New York City's Knickerbocker Hospital at the start of the 20th century — Lipinski plays Phillip Showalter, husband to leading lady Cornelia Robertson (Juliet Rylance). As you might expect from the actor's credits, Showalter isn't exactly the most likable character.
Although Phillip and Cornelia might seem to be happily married, the reality is far more complicated. Their marriage is the result of Cornelia's father's extensive business dealings — an attempt to connect his money and plans with the wealthy Showalter clan. As such, she and Phillip frequently clash. His father, rubber tycoon Hobart Showalter (Gary Simpson), becomes a perpetually unsettling presence in her life too.
While "The Knick" may not have gotten as much popular attention as "Suits" due to its home on Cinemax, Phillip proved to be a meaty and perfect role for Lipinski's talents. He appears in nearly every episode of the show's second season, delivering the same uneasy gravitas he's brought to so many roles.
Lipinski stepped into the future as Snowpiercer's Kevin McMahon
Tom Lipinski has done much of his on-screen work in police procedurals and contemporary network dramas. But he's no stranger to more high-concept genre fare. One of the actor's more recent recurring roles is that of Kevin McMahon in TNT's "Snowpiercer" adaptation. Introduced in season 2 of "Snowpiercer," Kevin is one of Joseph Wilford's (Sean Bean) loyal subjects, and he quickly gets caught in the war between Wilford's forces on Big Alice and Andre Layton's (Daveed Diggs) revolutionaries.
Kevin isn't a pivotal character in the grand story of "Snowpiercer," but he does have a uniquely chaotic journey. He receives and dishes out brutal punishments. His character is a perfect fit for the show's post-apocalyptic tone. Lipinski always seems right at home on the eternally moving train, channeling some of his wildest energy into Kevin. From the start, "Snowpiercer" has always been elevated by the unified strength of its ensemble. As yet another conniving villain, Lipinski adds a lot to its impressive cast.
You can find Tom Lipinski all over genre TV
In addition to his more famous roles, Lipinski has appeared in dozens of other television shows. He played Tim Dones in season 3 of the Showtime corporate drama "Billions," and he sporadically appeared as former Sandstorm member Cade in the NBC thriller series "Blindspot."
As you might be able to tell from his "Chicago P.D." performance as Detective Borkowski, Lipinski is quite familiar with the crime procedural genre. He's had bit parts in a number of similar shows, including "The Blacklist," "Instinct," "Blue Bloods," and "Bull." While he's made his name in network and cable television, Lipinski has earned credits on several acclaimed streaming series, playing Reg King in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" and Sergeant Mitchell Burns in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
With his appearance as Detective Borkowski, Lipinski has added yet another slimy bad guy to his long list of guest characters. Given his extensive experience playing that exact type, his casting is perfectly fitting for the star.