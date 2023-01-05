Why Detective Borkowski From Chicago P.D. Looks So Familiar

"Chicago P.D." season 10, episode 10, introduces fans to another detestable villain in the form of Detective Borkowski (Tom Lipinski). A former friend of Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Borkowski enters the scene in "This Job" and quickly establishes himself as an evil man, breaking nearly every rule in the book as he violently conducts his work.

Of course, this kind of character is nothing new for longtime viewers of "Chicago P.D." In its ten-year run, the police procedural has frequently featured cartoonishly corrupt cops to stand in contrast to the "good guys" — characters who may or may not always be deserving of that label (via CinemaBlend). While he isn't a nuanced or grounded character, Detective Borkowski certainly makes an impression. That's largely thanks to Lipinski's years of experience playing similar characters in other television shows.

If you watched "This Job" and thought Borkowski looked familiar, here, we'll dig into why! Lipinski has assembled an impressive resume of television and film appearances since the dawn of the 2010s, including recurring roles in several prominent dramas. If you're a fan of the genre, there's a good chance you've seen him on the small screen before.