Grisly Multiverse Of Madness Concept Art Shows A Desert Of Doctor Strange Corpses

In his ArtStation post sharing the concept art, Thomas du Crest offers very little context about the shocking images. He calls them "[e]arly explorations for the Incursion Universe," and shares that at the time they were created, "it was more of a desert filled with dead Strange variants," something that is abundantly clear from the images themselves. Also clear are the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" characters Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Wong (Benedict Wong), and Dr. Stephen Strange himself (Benedict Cumberbatch), seemingly exploring this terrifying Incursion Universe — with no America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in sight.

The only other detail of note in the post is the date of 2020. Scott Derrickson's exit from "Multiverse of Madness" was announced in early 2020, so it's possible that this concept art reflects what his version of the movie would have been like. But it's also possible that it was commissioned after he had already taken his leave.

Perhaps fans will learn more about the various incarnations that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" went through on its way to its finished state, but for now this concept art is intriguing (and creepy) enough on its own.