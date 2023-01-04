Ana De Armas Wants Fans To See Netflix's Blonde As A Story About Norma Jean, Not Marilyn Monroe

Before she was Marilyn Monroe, she was Norma Jeane Mortenson, who came from a rough background and merely wanted an opportunity to play among the stars. She received that and then some, but even when she was the biggest name in Hollywood, she was still that woman who desperately wanted her mother's affection.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ana de Armas spoke about the film and how it's really a story of Mortenson rather than one about Monroe. She goes on to say, "I feel like this photographic memory that we have of Marilyn's life. All these images that we've seen, and we have an idea of what that story was. It's kind of like a take on that through her lens and what her life was like."

Marilyn Monroe can best be seen as a persona that Norma Jeane Mortenson put on so that she could be more comfortable with what she was being asked to do in the entertainment industry. One can see this in the clip they play after de Armas' response when Monroe starts practicing her laugh after crying. She had to compartmentalize different attributes of herself so that she could survive, and only an actress as phenomenal as de Armas could pull off such a feat.