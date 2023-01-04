The Rise And Fall Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Series Should Be A Lesson For All Fantasy Writers

Fans of "A Song of Ice and Fire," the fantasy series by George R.R. Martin (upon which "Game of Thrones" is based), know just how torturous it is to wait for a forthcoming book in a series when there's no release date in sight. That said, fans of the "The Kingkiller Chronicle" series might want to have a word with those desperate "ASOIAF" fans.

If you haven't heard of "The Kingkiller Chronicle," please feel free to buckle up: you're in for quite the ride. Written by Patrick Rothfuss, the intended trilogy — please note the very calculated and specific use of the word "intended" here — hit shelves in 2007 with "The Name of the Wind," with "The Wise Man's Fear" following that up in 2011. That said, the third book is still nowhere to be found, and "The Doors of Stone," as of this writing, hasn't been released yet... nor is there any word about when that might happen.

So what exactly happened with "The Kingkiller Chronicle?" Where's that third book, and what can fantasy writers, aspiring and otherwise, learn from Rothfuss' messy journey?