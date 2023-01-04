Giancarlo Esposito Joined Netflix's Kaleidoscope Because He Wanted To Play An Everyman

Giancarlo Esposito's incomparable acting chops made him a household name with his unforgettable role as the criminal mastermind Gustavo Fring in the acclaimed television drama "Breaking Bad." He later reprised the role of the crime lord in the spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," before taking on an even more villainous role. In "The Mandalorian," Esposito stars as the formidable and fearsome Moff Gideon who wields the deadly Dark Saber against the heroic Din Djarin (or "Mando," played by Pedro Pascal). These prepared him for his role in the 2023 Netflix series, "Kaleidoscope," as Leo Pap, a criminal who orchestrates a mind-boggling heist scheme.

"Kaleidoscope" is a wholly original and unconventional Netflix series that allows the audience to choose their own unique order of episodes to watch. This gives each viewer a distinctive viewing experience before the climactic finale titled "White." In "Kaleidoscope," Esposito stars as the conflicted leader of the robbery who plans to steal a whopping $7 billion dollars in a near-impossible mission.

Esposito's previous larger-than-life roles led him to take on the more grounded Leo Pap who struggles with his own inner turmoil. Pap's estrangement from his daughter, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle), adds nuance to the thief as he navigates their tumultuous relationship. This makes him a more relatable character which he reveals was the crucial factor that drew him to "Kaleidoscope."