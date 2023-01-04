Mark Hamill Provides Insight Into An Unearthed Star Wars Screen Test With Harrison Ford

A long time ago, in a galaxy very, very close, George Lucas set out to make a motion picture simply titled "Star Wars." What started as a passion project for the filmmaker quickly became a global success and spawned one of the most successful franchises of all time. Lucas cast relative newcomers Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in two lead roles, with Harrison Ford joining them shortly after. The director was initially hesitant to cast Ford as Han Solo as he wanted an unknown cast, but Ford earned the role after Lucas used him during screen tests for the other actors.

One of those screen tests recently surfaced on Twitter, showing Ford and Hamill acting alongside one another. The gem of a video features the two legends reading through an early draft of the script, specifically when their characters reach Alderaan's previous location after the Empire destroyed the planet. The two argue about how to proceed after their arrival. Luke wants to find the Rebels, while Han wants the other half of his payment, which Luke admits he doesn't have. From the short video, it's clear why Lucas eventually gave Ford and Hamill the roles of Han and Luke. The older Ford completely takes over the screen test, giving a movie-worthy performance as the smuggler, while Hamill oozes the heroism and naivety of a young Luke Skywalker.

The screen test footage made its way over to Hamill's Twitter feed, and the actor gave some interesting insight into what went on behind the scenes.