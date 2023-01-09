Here's How To Win Four Exclusive DC BendyFigs From Looper And /Film

Looper and /Film are partnering up yet again with another stellar BendyFigs giveaway. This time around, we're offering three lucky winners a set of four BendyFigs from the DC Universe. If you're still reeling from the complete overhaul at Warner Bros. regarding your favorite DCEU characters and stars, these BendyFigs should cheer you right up.

The four-pack includes Superman (comic book design), Wonder Woman (a la "Wonder Woman 1984"), Aquaman from the 2018 film, and Batman from 2022's "The Batman" with Robert Pattinson. All BendyFigs are malleable and can be moved into almost any position. They can be removed from their stand so the figurines can be played with like any normal doll.