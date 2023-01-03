Westworld Star James Marsden Laments The Series' Untimely Cancellation

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, James Marsden got pretty candid about his disappointment with "Westworld" being cancelled. While he conceded that the show's budget was massive and that lower-than-hoped-for viewership likely played a part in things, he did lament the reality that success is only based on financial gain.

"I totally understand it's an expensive show, and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense," Marsden said. "I just wish it was about more than financial success. But who knows — maybe there's some world where it can get completed somehow. Maybe that's just wishful thinking because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to."

Marsden isn't wrong when he calls the show expensive. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's final season had a price tag of at least $160 million, which was easily its most expensive entry yet. Yet its viewership had decreased significantly compared to Season 1. Still, it's hard not to agree with Marsden that, in a perfect world, measurements of success shouldn't be based solely on how much money something is making. Creative mediums are, obviously, about creative expression, and it would have been nice to see what "Westworld" had in store for its final two seasons or even a truncated last season or movie to at least tie up some loose ends. However, it doesn't seem like such a thing is possible for now.