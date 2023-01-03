Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Denies That Elon Musk Was A Direct Inspiration

Rian Johnson really, really wants you to stop saying this one thing about "Glass Onion."

The second "Knives Out" film from the writer-director — which, like its predecessor, focuses on Daniel Craig's Southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc solving a mystery — hit theaters for a one week engagement in November before arriving on Netflix just in time for Christmas, and since its theatrical release, audiences have been buzzing about one tech mogul that seems to be a major inspiration for the movie.

In the aftermath of Elon Musk's controversial, wildly expensive, and overly clumsy takeover of Twitter, "Glass Onion" fans rushed to compare Musk to the movie's tech billionaire Miles Bron (Ed Norton). On the surface, it's certainly an apt comparison; Miles and Musk are both larger-than-life figures with money to burn and a steady following of people who think they're innovative geniuses (despite all indications to the contrary, as Musk has shown during his tenure as the CEO of Twitter).

Johnson, for his part, wants to put an end to this comparison once and for all — here's what the filmmaker had to say about all this Musk chatter.