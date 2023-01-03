Don't Miss Out On Your Chance To Win These Horrifying BendyFigs

It's time for another Looper and /Film giveaway, and this one is for all the horror fans out there — or people who really love creepy dolls. We've partnered with BendyFigs before, and now we're bringing some of their most terrifying figurines to two lucky winners.

BendyFigs are completely malleable figures that you can mold into almost any shape that you want. Looper and /Film are giving away two different sets to two lucky winners, featuring some of the most notorious characters from horror flicks over the last several decades. Winning has never been easier, and it'll only take a couple of clicks.