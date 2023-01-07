The Writers Of 10 Things I Hate About You Can't Imagine Ever Doing A Follow-Up Without Heath Ledger

An unattainable crush, a stadium serenade (marching band included), and a poem detailing the 10 things that a girl hates about the guy she actually loves. These ingredients make up the high school rom-com "10 Things I Hate About You." Julia Stiles plays Kat Stratford, a teenager who isn't keen on dating and is the older sister to the popular Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). The equally popular Joey Donner (Andrew Keegan) and newcomer Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) have hopes of asking Bianca out, but she can't date anyone until her sister finds a boyfriend, per her father's rules. Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) is recruited to ask out Kat and win her over in the hopes that Bianca will no longer be off limits. The film, based on William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," has become a mainstay in pop culture and is known for memorable moments, including Patrick's impromptu rendition of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes off You" during Kat's soccer practice.

The film has been capturing hearts since it first premiered in 1999. Lately, it's been common practice to revisit big pop culture moments of the 1990s both on the big and small screen, but the writers behind "10 Things I Hate About You" have shut down any talk of a follow-up to the beloved film.