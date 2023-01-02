Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies

The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.

Decades after its release, "Grease" endures as a fondly-remembered cinematic classic with fans the world over — fans who didn't fall head-over-heels for the follow-up. "Grease 2" arrived in 1982 with the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield leading a cast that was largely devoid of established "Grease" stars. It performed modestly at the box office and poorly with audiences and critics, making it abundantly clear that "Grease" is not exactly a solid foundation for a franchise. Nevertheless, the folks at Paramount+ are trying again.

A prequel series titled "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" is on the way, and to drum up some hype for this endeavor, the streaming service has dropped a teaser trailer for potential viewers to check out.